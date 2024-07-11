Southwire Revolutionizes Electrical Infrastructure with Cable-In-Conduit System

Southwire announces the SIMpull Cable-In-Conduit (CIC) system. Developed to meet the evolving needs of the industry, the SIMpull CIC system offers efficiency, safety, and reliability, setting a new standard for electrical installations.
Key Features of Southwire’s SIMpull Cable-In-Conduit (CIC) System:
- Quality Sourcing & Manufacturing: Utilizing premium-grade HDPE resin and other high-quality raw materials, Southwire ensures the ruggedness and durability of its conduit. Continuous improvement of manufacturing processes results in a conduit that exhibits excellent mechanical properties and slow crack growth resistance.
- Full Qualifications: Rigorous testing and evaluations, including mechanical properties before and after thermal aging, direct burial evaluations, deflection under heat and load, and moisture penetration tests, ensure the reliability and durability of Southwire’s SIMpull CIC system.
- Enhanced Jobsite Safety: The SIMpull CIC system minimizes field injuries and reduces loss time by preventing cable damage during shipment, handling, and installation. It protects cables from weather, wildlife, accidental dig-ins, and nearby construction projects.
- Improved System Reliability: With its hydrophobic nature, HDPE repels water and offers superior protection compared to PVC. The system's design flexibility, with various trade sizes, wall thicknesses, and color customization options, ensures the best fit for any application.
- Fully Compliant with Industry Standards: Southwire’s SIMpull CIC system is fully compliant with multiple industry standards, including NFPA 70 NEC, UL-1990, UL-651A, NEMA TC-7, ASTM D3350, ASTM D3485, ASTM F2160, and CSA C22.2 No. 327-18 for conduit and UL 514B for cable fittings.
- Environmental Sustainability: Made of a neat polyethylene-based resin, HDPE is lead-free and naturally halogen-free, emitting zero acid gases. Southwire’s CableTechSupport Services provides consultations and advanced electrical modeling to support critical infrastructure projects, ensuring resilience and reliability.
- Improved Jobsite Efficiency: Pulling cables using a single reel saves labor and installation time, with up to 25-45% time savings achievable. The SIMpull CIC system reduces project costs, shortens outage durations, and extends system performance and life expectancy.
- Certified Testing Facility: Qualifications conducted at Southwire’s D.B. Cofer Technology Center, an ISO-17025 accredited facility, ensure the highest standards of quality and performance.
- End User Approvals: Southwire’s SIMpull CIC system has been approved for use by various end users, including the US Department of Transportation, the US Department of Energy, commercial constructions, EV infrastructure expansions, and more.
- Field & Emergency Services: CableTechSupport Services offer field assistance to respond to jobsite emergencies, conducting cable inspections, diagnostic testing, and hands-on cable repairs as well as a full line of technical references, calculators, and online solutions including the industry’s first CIC Labor Savings Calculator.
- Pre-Lubricated: A low-friction lubricant applied during the HDPE extrusion process ensures free cable movement within the conduit.