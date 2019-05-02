New Tripod Provides Fall Protection in Confined Space Environments

Pure Safety Group (PSG) has introduced the Checkmate TR3 Tripod to be used as personal protective equipment to access workers and provide fall protection in confined space environments. The tripod features a new crown and foot design that makes it stronger yet more lightweight than other tripods. The design is representative of the new advancements in height safety that are being created by the innovation team at Checkmate.

The TR3 is one of 20 new fall protection products PSG is launching in 2019 into the construction, oil and gas, energy, utilities, telecom, mining and transportation industries. It is the first Checkmate product to be launched in North America. Checkmate is a U.K.-based company that was acquired by PSG in 2018. Checkmate products are designed for companies who want the latest high-performance products for their workers at height.

The TR3 tripod legs lock in the open position automatically during use and easily disengage for folding, and are adjusted for proper height with captive pins. Detent pins secure them to the tripod using PVC-coated keeper wires. The tripod’s pivoting spiked feet and rubber soles allow for its use on soft or hard surfaces. It’s anti-splay webbing, which prevents the tripod legs from splaying under a load, can be neatly tucked into their own housing slot for storage.

When used in conjunction with other Checkmate equipment, the TR3 can be used as an anchorage for suspended work and winch operations and as a secure fall arrest point.

The tripod’s maximum single-user weight for fall arrest, with one operator, is 310lbs/141kg. When used in assisted rescue, the maximum combined capacity load for workers is 620 lbs/281kg and, for carrying goods, is 550 lbs/250kg. The tripod meets OSHA standards, exceeds ANSI standards and will be CSA-certified.

For more information about the Checkmate TR3 Tripod, visit https://www.checkmateuk.com/products/tr3-tripod/.