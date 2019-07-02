New Storage Solutions Offer Greater Carrying Capacity

Klein Tools introduces the Tradesman Pro Tool Master Rolling Tool Bag and the Tradesman Pro 48-Quart Tough Box Cooler. The 55473RTB enables professionals to easily transport tools and materials through harsh job-site conditions with rugged 8-in. wheels. The 55650 is perfect for use on or off the job site with the ability to keep items cool for up to 30 hours. Both products augment Klein’s existing line of Tradesman Pro Organizers to provide maximum storage capacity.

Tradesman Pro Tool Master Rolling Tool Bag (Cat. No. 55473RTB)

Rugged 8-in. (203.2 mm) wheels provide high clearance to easily roll over rough terrain

Hard top allows for stacking additional materials on top and is contoured to safely hold cell phones, beverages or small parts

Load tested up to 250 pounds (113 kg)

Heavy-duty telescoping handle enables easy maneuvering on the job site

Total of 19 interior and exterior pockets provide maximum tool storage

Wide open, bright orange interior accommodates large tools and increases tool visibility

Constructed durably with water-resistant 1680d ballistic weave material

Exterior webbing and D-rings allow for bungee cord attachment and other add-ons

Metal latches keep the lid closed

Double lock hasp on hard top fits padlock to secure tools and equipment when not in use (padlock not included)

Easily twist-lock the Klein LED Light (Cat. No. 55437) or Wireless Speaker (Cat. No. AEPJS1) on front mount (items sold separately)

Tradesman Pro Tough Box Cooler, 48-Quart (Cat. No. 55650)

Main compartment has a 48-quart (45 L), 72-can capacity

Keeps items cool for up to 30 hours

Exterior stainless steel bottle opener for added convenience

Separate, removable plastic container keeps items dry and slides on top ledge for easy access

Sealing gasket and heavy-duty rubber latches keep items cool and lid sealed shut

Leak-resistant drain to empty excess water without tipping cooler

Tie-down holes on each corner designed to help secure items wherever in use

No-rust stainless steel hinged lid stays upright with stainless steel wire

Durable nylon rope with textured rubber grip handles for easy carrying

Industrial exterior body design supports seating capacity of up to 300 pounds (136 kg)

Easily twist-lock the Klein LED Light (Cat. No. 55437) or Wireless Speaker (Cat. No. AEPJS1) on side mounts (items sold separately)

“Tradespeople transport a wide variety of tools, materials, equipment and other items when traveling to and from the job site,” says Linda Rolfe, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “Klein Tools’ new Tradesman Pro Organizers offer greater carrying capacity. For instance, the Tool Master Rolling Tool Bag features rugged 8-in. wheels to easily haul supplies through tough terrain with a hard top designed for stacking extra materials. The Tough Box 48-Quart Cooler amps up Klein’s original 17-quart model, keeping items cool for up to 30 hours and fitting up to 72 cans or 40 bottles. This extension to the Tradesman Pro product line provides professionals with new storage solutions for use on and off the job.”

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.