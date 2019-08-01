Skip navigation
Menu
kt12035.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

New Shear-Cut Wire Stripper Features Six Stripping Holes

The new heavy-duty stripper from Klein Tools is designed to cut copper wire and larger cable.

Klein Tools introduces the Klein-Kurve Shear-Cut, Heavy-Duty Wire Stripper (Cat. No. K12035), which features shear-cutting knives for a lower force to cut copper wire and larger cables. This updated model integrates Klein’s quadruple-strength design and six stripping holes for use on 8-20 AWG wire. 

  • Forged from Klein’s U.S.-made, proprietary steel blend, providing four times the strength of traditional Klein wire strippers 
  • Strips 8 to18 AWG solid and 10 to 20 AWG stranded wire 
  • Large knurled plier head pulls and twists wire 
  • Shear cutting knives provide easier cutting of copper wire and larger material such as Romex® cable (all sizes) and other nonmetallic (type NM) sheathed cable 
  • 6-32 and 8-32 screw shearing for added convenience 
  • Wire looping hole 
  • Hot riveted joint prevents handle wobble and separation of the blades over time 
  • Klein-Kurve® comfort grip handles with textured grips for reduced hand fatigue and enhanced dexterity 
  • Integrated hang holes for easy all-day carrying 

Romex is a registered trademark of Southwire Company. Existing Klein-Kurve Heavy-Duty Wire Stripper models include the 8 to 18 AWG (Cat. No. K12054) and 10 to 20 AWG (Cat. No. K12055).

“The Klein-Kurve Heavy-Duty Wire Strippers feature a breakthrough wire stripper design forged from our U.S.- made proprietary steel blend and are manufactured to be four times stronger than traditional Klein wire strippers,” says Tyler Winthers, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “Klein’s newest innovation, the K12035, not only provides professionals with an expanded wire stripping range but also shear-cutting knives for easier cutting. These forged, heavy-duty wire strippers offer a durability built to withstand harsh job-site conditions day-in and day-out.” 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
plate-1030x537.png
Tennessee Lineworker License Plates Show Pride in the Line Trade
Aug 02, 2019
GettyImages-502814339.jpg
Georgia Power Seeks Funding for Grid Hardening, Storm Restoration Projects
Aug 02, 2019
2679-22_1.png
Crimper Kit Features New Jaw Design
Aug 02, 2019
48358365882_a41bc31d19_k.jpg
Severe Wind Storm Damages Electric System in New Jersey
Aug 01, 2019