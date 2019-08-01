New Shear-Cut Wire Stripper Features Six Stripping Holes

Klein Tools introduces the Klein-Kurve Shear-Cut, Heavy-Duty Wire Stripper (Cat. No. K12035), which features shear-cutting knives for a lower force to cut copper wire and larger cables. This updated model integrates Klein’s quadruple-strength design and six stripping holes for use on 8-20 AWG wire.

Forged from Klein’s U.S.-made, proprietary steel blend, providing four times the strength of traditional Klein wire strippers

Strips 8 to18 AWG solid and 10 to 20 AWG stranded wire

Large knurled plier head pulls and twists wire

Shear cutting knives provide easier cutting of copper wire and larger material such as Romex® cable (all sizes) and other nonmetallic (type NM) sheathed cable

6-32 and 8-32 screw shearing for added convenience

Wire looping hole

Hot riveted joint prevents handle wobble and separation of the blades over time

Klein-Kurve® comfort grip handles with textured grips for reduced hand fatigue and enhanced dexterity

Integrated hang holes for easy all-day carrying

Romex is a registered trademark of Southwire Company. Existing Klein-Kurve Heavy-Duty Wire Stripper models include the 8 to 18 AWG (Cat. No. K12054) and 10 to 20 AWG (Cat. No. K12055).

“The Klein-Kurve Heavy-Duty Wire Strippers feature a breakthrough wire stripper design forged from our U.S.- made proprietary steel blend and are manufactured to be four times stronger than traditional Klein wire strippers,” says Tyler Winthers, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “Klein’s newest innovation, the K12035, not only provides professionals with an expanded wire stripping range but also shear-cutting knives for easier cutting. These forged, heavy-duty wire strippers offer a durability built to withstand harsh job-site conditions day-in and day-out.”