New Rugged Tablet Keeps Users Connected in Extreme Conditions

Dell announced the Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet , built to meet the demands of workers in harsh environments; from the factory floor to ambulances, desert sandstorms to Arctic conditions.

Said to be the lightest and most powerful rugged 12-in. tablet on the market today, the device is designed to provide the mobility and connectivity to help field users stay productive; its durability offering peace of mind for those in some of the dirtiest, wettest, most challenging and most critical workplaces. Updated features include an enhanced 1000 NIT FHD display with anti-glare coatings, allowing customers to access and showcase their work even when out in direct sunlight. The screen is also glove-responsive and multi-touch capable.

Secure and reliable communication is a priority for first responders, public safety organizations and service utilities’ organizations that need to operate when everything else is down. That’s why the Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme was designed to offer a broad range of connectivity options, including access to FirstNet.

FirstNet – built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority – is designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response. The FirstNet Ready Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme supports access to the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the FirstNet Band 14 spectrum.

With the Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme and FirstNet services, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency. This connectivity, combined with the built-in camera, means that first responders can make video calls and stream data from the field.

The Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme offers performance and connectivity for ultimate field productivity:

High-performance processing power for the most in-demand field applications - The tablet can be configured to individual user needs, with options including the latest 8th Generation Intel Core Processors boasting up to 2TB of high performance and reliable PCIe solid state drives.

“Dell Rugged customers are often operating in the most challenging, unpredictable environments out there, and constant access to their data can be vital to their roles. The new Latitude 7220 Rugged Extreme tablet offers the latest processors and several connectivity options in a compact, light device, perfect for those in the field,” comments Tom Tobul, vice president, Dell Specialty Products.

“The impact of reliable technology and connectivity options for Dell customers in these critical roles should not be underestimated. The tablet’s certification for use on FirstNet, and it’s WiFi and broadband capabilities make it easier for first responders on scene to share live updates, which could help drastically improve the coordination of resources in emergency situations.”