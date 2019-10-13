New Milwaukee 15T Crimper is Designed to Reduce Peak Muscle Effort

Milwaukee Tool enhances productivity during large wire compression by providing the easiest way to crimp with the M18 FORCE LOGIC 15T Crimper. The lightest 15T crimper on the market, the new tool helps reduce muscle effort through a unique in-line design and centered grip for one-handed use. These features pair with the tool’s 350-degree rotating head for the easiest alignment. The tool is also fully compatible with all industry-standard P-Dies and P-to-U Die Adapters, enabling users to utilize the dies they already have.*

Aligning crimps are often a challenge for one person because traditional 15T crimpers are extremely front-heavy and unbalanced, putting significant strain on the wrist and requiring the user to use both hands just to hold onto the tool. Understanding the complexity of the science of ergonomics, Milwaukee invested in the resources and expertise necessary to deliver a 15T crimping solution that would have an improved impact on users’ bodies. The resulting M18 FORCE LOGIC 15T Crimper is not only the lightest 15T crimper available, but it’s also designed with numerous features to give users maximum control. A repositioned grip helps balance the tool, while a 350-degree rotating head provides a neutral wrist position regardless of the way the user needs to crimp, delivering the easiest alignment in the industry. In addition, a Quick Release and Push-to-Close pin design provides easy access around splices and in crowded environments.

Featuring Predictive Force Monitoring (PFM), an adaptive pressure control system, the tool constantly measures force output delivering consistent speed that won’t bog down on larger connectors. A green LED indicator light provides users instant pressure verification to ensure they’ve achieved the correct pressure every time. Pre-crimp battery check automatically ensures there’s enough battery charge to fully complete each crimp and not get stuck on a connector, a common occurrence with competitive units.

When powered by an M18 REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery, the tool delivers up to 90 crimps per charge and is optimized for consistent performance from -18°C/0°F to 55°C/122°F giving confidence that any job can be completed in any environment. For maximum protection against the elements, sealed electronics keep dirt, dust and moisture out, protecting internal components for the longest tool life in the industry.

As a complete problem-solving solution, the M18™ FORCE LOGIC 15T Crimper is compatible with the digital platform, ONE KEY™,which allows the user to sync the tool wirelessly with their mobile device or desktop. Users will be able to upload data and history to create custom reports that track the pressure and timing of every crimp, identify where and when the tool was last seen, and track the utilization and service intervals of the tool to maximize uptime and keep inventory lean.

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new M18 FORCE LOGIC™ 15T Crimper is fully compatible with the entire M18 line, and is a true testament to Milwaukee’s focus on investing in game-changing technology that truly delivers breakthrough solutions for users.

Specifications

M18 FORCE LOGIC 15T Utility Crimper (2879-22)

Output Force: 15 Tons

Length: 23.25”

Weight: 17.05 lbs (with CP2.0 battery); 17.70 lbs (with XC5.0 battery)

Head Rotation: 350°

Full Pressure Indicator: Yes

Adaptive Pressure Control: PFM™

ONE KEY Enabled: Yes

Includes M18 FORCE LOGIC 15T Crimper, Carabineer, (1) M18 RED LITHIUM XC 5.0 Battery Pack, (1) M18 REDLITHIUM CP2.0 Battery Pack, M12/M18 Multi-Voltage Charger, Inverter, Carabiner and Utility Bag.

Visit the Web site for more information or visit the Milwaukee Tool booth at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo.