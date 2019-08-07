Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

New Fecon Cab Guard Protects Mid-Sized Excavator Operators

The new guard shields operators from flying debris while they are driving mid-sized excavators on work sites.

The new Fecon Cab Guard protects mid-sized excavator windows from flying debris. Durable polycarbonate panels, tested using ballistic testing standards, protect cab windows (and the operator behind them).

Designed with a universal fitment to most makes/models in the 8-12 ton class, this add-on attachment installs in less than 30 minutes without special tools or modifications to the cab. A hinged polycarbonate frame allows for easy cleaning.

Polycarbonate panels can be replaced without removing the guard frame, saving time and labor. A kick-open feature allows egress through guard in emergency situations. The guard is suitable for mid-sized (8-12 ton) excavators tasked with land clearing, ROW mulching, forestry operations, pipeline work and more.

The Fecon Cab Guard is available for all appropriate applications and as an option to Bull Hog mulching heads through Fecon’s North American dealer network, through the company’s parts department and will soon be available online from their eCommerce site. 

For more information, visit www.Fecon.com

 

