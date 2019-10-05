New 10,000 psi Milwaukee Pump Powers Hydraulics

Milwaukee Tool's new M18 FORCE LOGIC 10,000 psi Hydraulic Pump is designed to be fully compatible with all existing 10,000 psi-rated hydraulic hoses and single-acting heads. This new hydraulic pump is up to 80% smaller and 75 lbs lighter than gas units for one-person carry and easiest set-up.

A high-pressure flow rate that’s three times faster than other cordless pumps delivers gas-like performance including 24-second cycle times and up to 60 presses on a single battery on 1590 ACSR connectors. The M18 FORCE LOGIC 10,000 psi Hydraulic Pump fundamentally changes the way transmission lines get installed, according to the company.

“Battery-powered crimping and cutting tools continue to grow in demand as the utility industry strives toward safer, more productive work environments," says Troy Marks, Product Manager for Milwaukee Tool. "As the leader in cordless compression technology, Milwaukee has made it our goal to fundamentally change the way electricity gets installed for every size conductor, in every environment, on one battery. This new hydraulic pump expands our range of capacities, allowing us to offer a complete cutting and crimping solution on the M18™ System."

The pump is designed with three modes of operation to give users the flexibility to modify the tool’s operation to their specific needs: Auto-Dump, Hold-Pressure, and a Wireless Mode which creates a physical air gap between an operator and a potentially live electrical line when performing a remote cut.

Featuring Predictive Force Monitoring (PFM), an adaptive pressure control system, the tool constantly measures force output delivering consistent speed that won’t bog down on tougher applications. A green LED indicator light provides users instant pressure verification to ensure they’ve achieved accurate pressure every time – a new-to-industry benefit delivering unequaled accuracy and reliability. The tool also includes ONE-KEY compatibility, enabling users to store cycle data in real-time, generate reports, view historical tool performance data and sync all information wirelessly to the cloud.

For added benefit, a bucket hanger attachment is available to create a stable, level operating position to maximize the available space in buckets and baskets.

From the power plant through transmission and distribution, it is Milwaukee’s goal to improve reliability and productivity for linemen by offering solutions that help increase confidence on the job. The new M18™ FORCE LOGIC™ 10,000 psi Hydraulic Pump joins a wide range of power tools, cordless crimpers and cutters, high-output lighting, hand tools, storage, and linemen accessories that continue to deliver on this mission.

Specifications

M18™ FORCE LOGIC™ 10,000 PSI Hydraulic Pump (2774-21HD)

Force Output: 10,000 psi (700 bar)

Flow Rate at Low Pressure: 134in 3 /min

/min Flow Rate at High Pressure: 31.5 in 3 /min

/min Reservoir Capacity: 1.7 qts

Coupler Types: 3/8” Threaded Female

Adaptive Pressure Control: PFM

ONE KEY™ Enabled: Yes

Kit Includes M18 FORCE LOGIC 10,000 psi Hydraulic Pump, (1) M18™ REDLITHIUM™ HIGH OUTPUT HD12.0 Battery, M18 and M12 Rapid Charger, and Inverter.

