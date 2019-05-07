Mobile App Features Construction Equipment Rentals

Equipment Trader , a marketplace for industrial equipment with more than 115,000 listings for sale or rent, has introduced a mobile app enabling consumers to quickly search for construction, earthmoving, agricultural, lifting, forestry, mining, and industrial equipment and trailers from their smartphones and tablets. The app allows users to zero in on listings meeting their specific requirements with fewer clicks than other solutions, delivering faster search results with as few or as many filters as desired.

With the Equipment Trader app, users can:

Search by brand, category, dealer and location

Filter by segment (construction, farming, trailer, lifting, industrial, salvaged), price, rental, hours used, movement type (tracked or wheeled), size, new or used, tagline (financing available, auction item, new listing, etc.) and more

Sort results by nearest, newly listed, newest, oldest, price or premium

Save favorite listings, dealers and searches

Access saved listings across all devices

Email, call or text the dealer or independent seller directly from the app

More than 460 filters are available, from broad categories like tractors, excavators, bucket, forklifts, skid steers, loaders, utility trailers, cargo trailers, booms, scissor lifts and dump trailers to sub-categories within each segment. Users shopping for trailers, for example, can choose from more than 90 different types. Searches can also be performed by attachment type, by general categories such as lifting, and by industry, including agriculture, grounds care, asphalt/concrete/compaction, industrial, earthmoving, forestry, recycling and more.