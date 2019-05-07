Menu
Screen Shot 2019-05-07 at 10.47.21 AM.png
Electric Utility Operations

Mobile App Features Construction Equipment Rentals

Equipment Trader launched an app, which lists construction and other industrial equipment for sale and rent.

 Equipment Trader, a marketplace for industrial equipment with more than 115,000 listings for sale or rent, has introduced a mobile app enabling consumers to quickly search for construction, earthmoving, agricultural, lifting, forestry, mining, and industrial equipment and trailers from their smartphones and tablets. The app allows users to zero in on listings meeting their specific requirements with fewer clicks than other solutions, delivering faster search results with as few or as many filters as desired.

With the Equipment Trader app, users can:

  • Search by brand, category, dealer and location
  • Filter by segment (construction, farming, trailer, lifting, industrial, salvaged), price, rental, hours used, movement type (tracked or wheeled), size, new or used, tagline (financing available, auction item, new listing, etc.) and more
  • Sort results by nearest, newly listed, newest, oldest, price or premium
  • Save favorite listings, dealers and searches
  • Access saved listings across all devices
  • Email, call or text the dealer or independent seller directly from the app

More than 460 filters are available, from broad categories like tractors, excavators, bucket, forklifts, skid steers, loaders, utility trailers, cargo trailers, booms, scissor lifts and dump trailers to sub-categories within each segment. Users shopping for trailers, for example, can choose from more than 90 different types. Searches can also be performed by attachment type, by general categories such as lifting, and by industry, including agriculture, grounds care, asphalt/concrete/compaction, industrial, earthmoving, forestry, recycling and more.

The Equipment Trader app is available on the App Store for iPhones and iPads and Google Play for Android devices.

TAGS: Overhead Transmission
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
edison-head.png
EEI Announces Finalists for 2019 Edison Award
May 07, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-05-07 at 11.05.55 AM.png
WAPA to Build New Transmission Line in Colorado
May 07, 2019
Phillystran Puetro Rico.JPG
Pulling Line Speeds Up Transmission Line Installation in Puerto Rico
May 07, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-05-03 at 9.22.16 AM.png
Utilities Create Awareness During National Electrical Safety Month
May 03, 2019