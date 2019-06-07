Milwaukee Tool Showcases New Products at 2019 Symposium

Milwaukee Tool unveiled the new products for the power utility industry at the New Product Symposium in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Here is a sneak peek at the event through social media posts from the attendees. For more photos, check out the Instagram page.

Also, here is a look at some of the new products that are launched for the utility sector and other markets.

The M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT CP3.0 Battery provides users with 50% more power and runs 50% cooler vs standard REDLITHIUM CP packs. This increased performance gives users the same power of an M18 REDLITHIUM XC battery in a lighter and more compact package, according to the company.

USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light has two separate LED lights providing users with 350 lumens of halo lighting. Adjustable output levels give linemen the ability to light the fuse for up to eight hours off one full battery charge. The LED hot stick light is built to survive in the toughest conditions and features a high impact aluminum body and IP67 rating for waterproof and dustproof protection. The Utility Hot Stick Light is backed by a five-year tool warranty and a limited lifetime LED warranty.

