Milwaukee Tool Expands Line of Headlamps

Milwaukee Tool continues to expand its Personal Lighting family of products with a major expansion of its headlamp solutions. The line-up includes two new rechargeable lights – a USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light, which provides 360° of personal safety lighting and a USB Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp. Also launching is a non-rechargeable solution, the Milwaukee Spot/Flood Headlamp.

“At any time of day, in any work environment, ensuring yourself and others are visible is critical. Milwaukee has a long tradition of improving safety through product innovation, so we paired our leadership in cordless technology and our advanced lighting features to improve users’ safety through a range of new high-output headlamps,” says Ben Cabot, senior product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “The most groundbreaking of these headlamps is a USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light – the first headlamp to provide high-output task lighting combined with active personal safety lighting.”

At the core of the new rechargeable solutions is Milwaukee’s revolutionary REDLITHIUM USB – an extremely compact, removable battery technology:

USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light

The USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light makes wearers visible in all directions by combining hands-free task lighting with the BEACON personal safety light that wraps around the backside of hard hats. With steady and blinking light options, the BEACON personal safety light makes users visible up to 1/4 mile from all directions when used with the front hard hat light. The front hard hat light delivers 600 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output with spot and flood beam modes. Overall, this hard hat light is a safer option for roadside, tunnel or underground work, spotters, signalers and users working around moving equipment.

Compatible with all hard hats, this light’s elastic strap, silicon grip and universal hardhat clips adjust to any size or type. Wearers can achieve all-day runtime with five light output modes: Hybrid Spot/Flood, Flood High, Flood Medium, Flood Low, and Spot High. Water and dust resistant, the USB Rechargeable BEACON™ Hard Hat Light can withstand up to 2M drops and the toughest conditions on and off the job site.

USB Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp

Designed for convenient bare or hard hat use, the USB Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp features a thin 1-in. light head which, despite its small size, delivers wide flood beam coverage and 600 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output. With the battery pack positioned in the rear, this headlamp offers maximum maneuverability in tight spaces and a balanced design for all-day use. Versatile for all headwear, it features a sweat-absorbing microfiber strap for bare head comfort and hard hat clips for a secure connection to all hard hats.

Users can easily maximize the light output or extend run-time with four light output modes: high, medium, low and eco for 25-plus hours of run-time. Water and dust resistant, this headlamp can withstand up to 2 m drops and the toughest conditions on and off the job site.

Also available is one non-rechargeable solution:

Milwaukee Spot/Flood Headlamp

The new Milwaukee Spot/Flood Headlamp gives user spot and flood functionality while maintaining a compact and lightweight design. With 450 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output, a 100 m spot beam and five different modes, users can choose the best beam type, output or runtime for the task at hand. A premium strap with sweat absorbing microfiber provides all-day comfort while optional Hard Hat Clips allow for attachment to any hard hat. The headlamp is powered by three AAA batteries.

These new headlamps join Milwaukee’s Personal Lighting offering. All Milwaukee Personal Lighting is covered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty. For more information, visit the Web site.