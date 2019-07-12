Menu
48-22-8270_A.png Milwaukee Tool
Electric Utility Operations

Milwaukee Tool Announces Prize for EUO Drawing at 2019 Lineman's Expo

Milwaukee Tool is partnering with T&D World magazine's Electric Utility Operations to give away the prize at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo.

For the last few years, International Lineman's Expo attendees have had the opportunity to enter a competition sponsored by T&D World's Electric Utility Operations and Milwaukee Tool for a prize. 

This year, stop by the T&D World booth and have your name badge scanned to enter a drawing for the following prize: 

  • Canvas Utility Bucket
  • M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility Impact
  • A set of Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits and Adapters
  • Lineman’s Hawkbill Knife with STICKWORK 3-in-1 Ring

We look forward to seeing you at the event in October!

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Original Pilot Line Control System.jpg
Pilot Line Controller System Offers Fast and Safe Distribution Line Stringing
Jul 12, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-07-12 at 2.54.12 PM.png
Buckingham Launches Body Belt in Heritage Leather
Jul 12, 2019
DSCN0216.JPG
Spotlight on the Line Trade: Jared Fockler of Tri-State Generation and Transmission
Jul 12, 2019
Underground-power-student.jpg
Community College Launches New Underground Training Program
Jul 12, 2019