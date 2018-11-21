Milwaukee Offers Personal Lighting Products Designed for the Trades

Milwaukee offers a line of trade-focused, high-performance personal lights, which are compact and can be worn or carried and are built to withstand the toughest conditions on and off the job site. The company's personal lights combine cordless and LED technology.

For example, the USB rechargeable Rover pivoting flood light provides 550 lumens of Trueview high-definition output. Its light head pivots 210 deg, and it has a magnetic base with a built-in carabiner. The light is IP54 rated and is dust- and water-resistant.

The USB rechargeable pivoting flashlight delivers 500 lumens of output. its 110 deg pivoting head features a flood and spot beam, and it has a magnetic base for hands-free use.

In addition, Milwaukee offers a USB rechargeable Rover pocket flood flashlight and hard hat headlamp kit along with a RedLithium USB battery and charger kit.