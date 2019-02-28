Milwaukee Designs Utility Impact Wrench for Linemen

Milwaukee Tool continues to deliver innovation for the power utility industry with the introduction of the M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility High Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY. As the industry’s only cordless impact wrench made specifically for linemen, the tool delivers 30% faster drilling than other cordless options available, according to the company.

The new tool also provides up to 750 ft-lbs max torque for breakaway capability and has features designed to offer linemen maximum control such as an extended handle and QUIK-LOK chuck.

“The M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility High Torque Impact is a major leap forward for the power utility industry," says Eric Rusch, senior product manager for Milwaukee Tool. "Due to its superior performance in drilling applications, as well as hardware installation and removal, it helps free crews from the costs and hassles associated with maintaining hydraulic hoses and outperforms all other cordless tools in its class. But our development of this tool did not stop with breakthrough performance – we also addressed key aspects of the tool’s design to provide greater control whether in the bucket, on the ground, or climbing,”

As with all M18 FUEL products, the new tool features three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software. Together, these innovations deliver performance and durability for the most demanding applications on the line, as well as the run-time to drill up to 40 holes per charge. This means users can set up numerous poles without having to run to the charger.

The tool's lightweight design offers improved balance, and its elongated handle was made to fit high voltage rubber safety gloves, providing maximum grip and maneuverability in demanding environments. Additionally, the tool’s QUIK-LOK chuck is an industry-first for a 7/16-in. utility impact and allows for single-handed bit insertion. Linemen can now swap between augers and sockets quickly without taking their hand off the tool’s handle during installations, reducing the risk of drops. An integrated lanyard loop provides convenient transfer and storage.

As an added benefit, ONE-KEY provides the ability to customize, track and manage this impact wrench. Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. This new tool is part of the M18 System, now offering more than 175 power tool solutions.

From the power plant, through transmission and distribution, it is Milwaukee’s goal to improve reliability and productivity for linemen by offering solutions that help increase confidence while on the job. The new M18 FUEL™ 7/16” Hex Utility High Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY™ joins a wide range of power tools, cordless crimpers and cutters, high-output lighting, hand tools, storage, and linemen accessories that continue to deliver on this missio

Specifications

M18 FUEL™ 7/16” Hex Utility High Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY™ (2865-22)

RPM: 0-2,300

IPM: 0-2,800

Max Torque: Up to 750ft-lbs

Tool Length (w/ battery): 8.2 in.

Tool Weight (w/ battery): 7.4 lbs

Bit Insertion: QUIK-LOK™ Single-Handed Insertion

Elongated Handle: Yes

ONE-KEY™ Enabled: Yes

Warranty: 5 Years

Includes M18 FUEL™ 7/16-in. Hex Utility High Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY™,(2) M18™ REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery Packs, M18 & M12 Multi-Voltage Charger, 12V Inverter, Lanyard Loop and Contractor Bag. It is also available as a bare tool (2865-20).

For more information, visit the Web site.