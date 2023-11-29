The spider excavator, also known as a walking excavator, is a specialty piece of all-terrain equipment with four independently moving legs and the ability to operate on difficult and hard-to-access areas. These innovative excavators increase safety and productivity by removing the need to build roads to work in remote sites and sending crews in to hike challenging terrains.

With a large fleet of spider excavators in the United States, Access Limited Construction performs power pole excavation and installation, right-of-way clearing, steep slope excavation and rockfall protection. These walking excavators can safely and efficiently operate on rocks, in mud, snow and water up to five feet deep and can install SuperNails, SuperMicropiles, rock bolts and tension anchors on slopes up to 50 degrees.

The company shares spider excavators in action in the following images.