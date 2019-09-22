Skip navigation
4x4-2[1].jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Lug-All to Showcase New Lightweight Hoists at 2019 Lineman's Expo

Lug-All's Lightweight Hoists can rescue stuck vehicles, clear obstacles from a trail, set overturned vehicles upright and more.

The International Lineman's Expo is a spot where linemen can learn about new products, services and technologies. 

For example, Lug-All is exhibiting its Lightweight Hoists in its booth. These hoists, which are light and compact for easy portability, are suitable for recreational applications, such as driving snowmobiles, ATVs, Jeeps and other off-road vehicles. They can be used to rescue stuck vehicles, clear obstacles from a trail, set overturned vehicles upright, and more.

Here are some features of the hoists:

  • One of two interlocking pawls is always engaged, so the load is always secure.
  • Small frame and compact size make storage and transportation easy.
  • Open frame allows for cleaning and visual inspection.
  • Each lightweight line hoist weighs under eight pounds.

 For more information, visit www.Lug-All.com or call 610-286-9884.

TAGS: Tools and Technologies
