Look Who is Registered for the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo

Are you traveling to Kansas City for the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo? If you are wondering which companies you will be competing against, scroll through the list below of participating companies as of Sept. 24, 2019. For more information about the event, visit the Web site for the International Lineman's Rodeo Association.

249th EN BN HMS A Company

249th Engineer Battalion

Ameren Illinois

Ameren Missouri

Arizona Public Service

Avangrid

Avista Utilities

B CO 249th EN BN

Bandera Electric Coop

BC Hydro

Blue Grass Energy

Blue Ridge Electric Coop

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative

Boone Electric Cooperative

Burbank Water & Power

C CO 249 EN BN

Canada Ontario

Capital Electric Line Builders

Carroll EMC

Centerpoint Energy

Central Lincoln PUD

City of Burbank / IBEW Local 18

City of Seguin Clark Public Utilties

Clay Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Cobb EMC

Colorado Springs Utilities

ComEd

CPS Energy

Crawfordsville Electric Light and Power

D CO 249th EN BN Delaware Electric Coop

Dominion Energy

DTE

Duke Energy

El Paso Electric

ENMAX Power Corporation

Evergy

Eversource Energy

Farmers Electric Cooperative

Flint Electric Membership Corporation

Georgia EMC

Grant PUD

Greystone Power Corp.

Heartland Rural Electric Coop

Huntsville Utilities IBEW 1245

IBEW 125

IBEW Local #47

IBEW Local #47 / City of Anaheim

IBEW Local #47 / City of Riverside

IBEW Local 1393

IBEW Local 17

IBEW Local 53

IBEW Local 66

IBEW Local 769

IBEW LU 2

IBEW LU 304

IBEW, Local 1928 (Nova Scotia Power)

IBEW, Local Union 160

IBEW, Local Union 702

ITC/ULC

Jackson EMC

Kansas City Board of Public Utilities

Laclede Electric Cooperative

Lansing Board Water & Light

Liberty Utilities

Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power

ME Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative

Middle Tennessee EMC

Midwest Energy Inc.

Modesto Irrigation District

Montana Lineman's Rodeo Association

National Grid New Braunfels Utilities

New Brunswick Power Corp.

Northeast Rodeo Team

Oklahoma Gas & Electric

Omaha Public Power District

Pacific Gas and Electric

PacifiCorp

Pedernales Electric Cooperative

Portland General Electric

Prairie Land Electric Cooperative

Safeguard

Salt River Project

SDG&E

Snapping Shoals EMC

Southern California Edison/ IBEW Local 47

Southwestern Line Construction

Sturgeon Electric California / IBEW LOCAL 47

SWLCAT

Tacoma Power

Trico Electric Cooperative

Tucson Electric Power Company

Unisource Energy Services

Utility Lines Construction Services (ULCS)

White River Valley Electric Coop

Xcel Energy