Look Who is Registered for the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo

Are you traveling to Kansas City for the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo? If you are wondering which companies you will be competing against, scroll through the list below of participating companies as of Sept. 24, 2019. For more information about the event, visit the Web site for the International Lineman's Rodeo Association.
- 249th EN BN HMSA Company
- 249th Engineer Battalion
- Ameren Illinois
- Ameren Missouri
- Arizona Public Service
- Avangrid
- Avista Utilities
- B CO 249th EN BN
- Bandera Electric Coop
- BC Hydro
- Blue Grass Energy
- Blue Ridge Electric Coop
- Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative
- Boone Electric Cooperative
- Burbank Water & Power
- C CO 249 EN BN
- Canada Ontario
- Capital Electric Line Builders
- Carroll EMC
- Centerpoint Energy
- Central Lincoln PUD
- City of Burbank / IBEW Local 18
- City of Seguin Clark Public Utilties
- Clay Electric Cooperative, Inc.
- Cobb EMC
- Colorado Springs Utilities
- ComEd
- CPS Energy
- Crawfordsville Electric Light and Power
- D CO 249th EN BN
- Delaware Electric Coop
- Dominion Energy
- DTE
- Duke Energy
- El Paso Electric
- ENMAX Power Corporation
- Evergy
- Eversource Energy
- Farmers Electric Cooperative
- Flint Electric Membership Corporation
- Georgia EMC
- Grant PUD
- Greystone Power Corp.
- Heartland Rural Electric Coop
- Huntsville Utilities
- IBEW 1245
- IBEW 125
- IBEW Local #47
- IBEW Local #47 / City of Anaheim
- IBEW Local #47 / City of Riverside
- IBEW Local 1393
- IBEW Local 17
- IBEW Local 53
- IBEW Local 66
- IBEW Local 769
- IBEW LU 2
- IBEW LU 304
- IBEW, Local 1928 (Nova Scotia Power)
- IBEW, Local Union 160
- IBEW, Local Union 702
- ITC/ULC
- Jackson EMC
- Kansas City Board of Public Utilities
- Laclede Electric Cooperative
- Lansing Board Water & Light
- Liberty Utilities
- Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power
- Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative
- Middle Tennessee EMC
- Midwest Energy Inc.
- Modesto Irrigation District
- Montana Lineman's Rodeo Association
- National Grid
- New Braunfels Utilities
- New Brunswick Power Corp.
- Northeast Rodeo Team
- Oklahoma Gas & Electric
- Omaha Public Power District
- Pacific Gas and Electric
- PacifiCorp
- Pedernales Electric Cooperative
- Portland General Electric
- Prairie Land Electric Cooperative
- Safeguard
- Salt River Project
- SDG&E
- Snapping Shoals EMC
- Southern California Edison/ IBEW Local 47
- Southwestern Line Construction
- Sturgeon Electric California / IBEW LOCAL 47
- SWLCAT
- Tacoma Power
- Trico Electric Cooperative
- Tucson Electric Power Company
- Unisource Energy Services
- Utility Lines Construction Services (ULCS)
- White River Valley Electric Coop
- Xcel Energy
