IMG_8143.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Local 2 Apprentice Wins $100 Amazon Gift Card Drawing

Mason Swarthout, apprentice for IBEW Local 2, won the $100 Amazon gift card in a drawing sponsored by T&D World magazine.

Congratulations to Mason Swarthout, apprentice for IBEW Local 2, who won the $100 Amazon gift card in a drawing sponsored by T&D World magazine. He was one of the 2019 Lineman's Expo attendees who voted for the 2019 Top Tools of the Trade category winners. 

Thank you to all the apprentices, journeymen linemen and other attendees who stopped by the T&D World table outside the Exhibit Hall to cast their vote for the top products in these six categories: Lineman Tools, Safety, Workwear, Climbing Gear, Lineman Rigging and Truck Equipment. 

The voting for the category winners is now closed. The category winners will be announced in the Oct. 28 issue of Lineman's Rodeo News, and a finalists gallery will be posted on our Web site. Our subscribers will then have the opportunity to vote for the "Top Tool of the Trade."  

 

IMG_1705.JPG
The attendees could swing by the T&D World table to pick up a 2019 Lineman's Supplement and vote for the Top Tool of the Trade. 

 

 

 

