Electric Utility Operations

Linemen Lend a Helping Hand By Volunteering in Guatemala

Lights are now shining brightly in two remote villages near the Mexican border in the region of Ixcán, Guatemala thanks to a group of volunteer linemen. Oklahoma's electric cooperatives, in partnership with Colorado's electric cooperatives and NRECA International, brought first-time electricity to Pie de Cerro and Tierra Blanca Salinas in rural Guatemala.

This video clip, courtesy of the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives, shows the project in action. For more information, visit the OAEC Web site. Also, please check out our other coverage, which will include an online photo gallery and a story within T&D World's February Electric Utility Operations section. 

 

 

 

 

 

