Linemen Lend a Helping Hand By Volunteering in Guatemala

Lights are now shining brightly in two remote villages near the Mexican border in the region of Ixcán, Guatemala thanks to a group of volunteer linemen. Oklahoma's electric cooperatives, in partnership with Colorado's electric cooperatives and NRECA International, brought first-time electricity to Pie de Cerro and Tierra Blanca Salinas in rural Guatemala.

