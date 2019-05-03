Linemen Go For the Gold at South Carolina's First Rodeo

South Carolina celebrated its first Lineman's Rodeo in mid-March. Linemen from across the state traveled to Florence, South Carolina, for the Rodeo, which was hosted by Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina.

“Our mission with the rodeo is to inspire a culture of safety with a focus on training,” says Nick Adams, senior safety and training instructor with The Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, Inc. “Winning competitors will also earn bragging rights among their peers.”

The event was open to apprentices and journeymen linemen working for one of the 20 electric cooperatives in South Carolina. In addition to participating in the hurtman rescue, the apprentices also competed in an LED yard light changeout and knots and crossarm lift. Journeymen linemen showed off their skills and strength in a speed climb, recloser change out and V-phase vertical line transfer.