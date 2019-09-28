Linemen Design Arc-Tested, Adjustable Sleeve Straps

Quickeeze arc-tested, single-piece, adjustable sleeve straps are designed by linemen. Hi-Line Utility Supply will be showcasing them at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Booth #216.
They have the following features:
- Self-Extinguishing: Comprised of all FR-Rated Materials
- NEW: Arc Tested to ASTM F2621-19 standards: Up to 40 cal/cm² - No melt, no drip
- Easily adjustable to fit your body type
- Single-piece construction means no more lost buttons
- Flexible design keeps you strapped in all day long
- Unique oval buttons are designed for quick and easy attachment to sleeves
- Made by linemen and perfected by the ones that do it best
- Rugged design is field tested for durability and longevity
- Sold as a set - each purchase comes with two straps
- Made in the USA
For more information, visit the Web site.
