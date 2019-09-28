Linemen Design Arc-Tested, Adjustable Sleeve Straps

Quickeeze arc-tested, single-piece, adjustable sleeve straps are designed by linemen. Hi-Line Utility Supply will be showcasing them at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Booth #216.

They have the following features:

Self-Extinguishing: Comprised of all FR-Rated Materials

NEW: Arc Tested to ASTM F2621-19 standards: Up to 40 cal/cm² - No melt, no drip

Easily adjustable to fit your body type

Single-piece construction means no more lost buttons

Flexible design keeps you strapped in all day long

Unique oval buttons are designed for quick and easy attachment to sleeves

Made by linemen and perfected by the ones that do it best

Rugged design is field tested for durability and longevity

Sold as a set - each purchase comes with two straps

Made in the USA

For more information, visit the Web site.