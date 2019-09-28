Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

Linemen Design Arc-Tested, Adjustable Sleeve Straps

The Quickeeze straps are fully arc tested up to 40 cal with no melt and no drip.

Quickeeze arc-tested, single-piece, adjustable sleeve straps are designed by linemen. Hi-Line Utility Supply will be showcasing them at the International Lineman's Rodeo in Booth #216. 

They have the following features: 

  • Self-Extinguishing: Comprised of all FR-Rated Materials
  • NEW: Arc Tested to ASTM F2621-19 standards: Up to 40 cal/cm² - No melt, no drip 
  • Easily adjustable to fit your body type
  • Single-piece construction means no more lost buttons
  • Flexible design keeps you strapped in all day long
  • Unique oval buttons are designed for quick and easy attachment to sleeves
  • Made by linemen and perfected by the ones that do it best
  • Rugged design is field tested for durability and longevity
  • Sold as a set - each purchase comes with two straps
  • Made in the USA

For more information, visit the Web site

