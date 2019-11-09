Linemen Connect Navajo Families to the Grid

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority partnered in 2019 with the American Public Power Association to create an electrification project called Light Up Navajo.

By bringing first-time electricity to the Navajo Nation, line workers were able to change lives and make a difference. Over the course of six weeks, the volunteers for Light Up Navajo (LUN) connected 233 homes, dramatically changing hundreds of Navajo families’ lives.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority partnered with the American Public Power Association to power as many homes as possible on the 27,000-sq-mile Navajo Nation. Electric line crews from Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Ohio, Texas and Utah traveled to the Navajo Nation for the project.

This photo gallery takes a look at the hard work and dedication of these volunteer linemen. For more information, read the feature story.