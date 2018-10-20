Linemen Compete at the Super Bowl of Rodeos

Nearly 1,000 competitors, including 220 journeymen teams and 290 apprentices, scaled wooden poles, rescued mannequins and participated in mystery events at the 35th annual International Lineman's Rodeo.

While apprentices competed individually, the journeymen linemen worked together in three-member teams. The contestants also enrolled in several different divisions, including IOU, REA, senior, MUNI, contractor and military. The top winners, who earned trophies and special belts from Buckingham Manufacturing, are listed here.

The following photo gallery showcases the individual and team events. Congratulations to all the apprentices and journeymen linemen for a fun and safe day of competition. Here's to another 35 years!