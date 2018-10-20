Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Linemen Compete at the Super Bowl of Rodeos

2018LRGallery1
Start Slideshow

Nearly 1,000 competitors, including 220 journeymen teams and 290 apprentices, scaled wooden poles, rescued mannequins and participated in mystery events at the 35th annual International Lineman's Rodeo. 

While apprentices competed individually, the journeymen linemen worked together in three-member teams. The contestants also enrolled in several different divisions, including IOU, REA, senior, MUNI, contractor and military. The top winners, who earned trophies and special belts from Buckingham Manufacturing, are listed here

The following photo gallery showcases the individual and team events. Congratulations to all the apprentices and journeymen linemen for a fun and safe day of competition. Here's to another 35 years!

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Upskill Image
Upskill Introduces a Mixed Reality Experience to Aid Utility Workers
Oct 23, 2018
MilwaukeeLEDBucketLight
Milwaukee LED Bucket Light Wins 2018 Tools of the Trade Competition
Oct 22, 2018
TradeNightPromoPic
Linemen Swap Shirts and Stories at Annual Trade Night
Oct 22, 2018
2018ExpoNPGalleryPromoShot
New Gadgets, Gear, Tools and Tech at the 2018 Lineman's Expo
Oct 22, 2018