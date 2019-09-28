Lineman's Expo: 2019 List of Exhibitors

If you're planning on going to the 2019 International Lineman's Expo this October in Overland Park, Kansas, be sure to check out these exhibitors. Some of these companies will be showing new products and technologies, giving away booth prizes and sponsoring drawings and contests.
For more information, visit the Web site for the International Lineman's Rodeo or view the floor map and list of exhibitors below.
Here is the list of exhibitors in alphabetical order as of Sept. 24, 2019.
- 212 Gloves
- 249th Engineer Battalion Prime Power
- 3D Internet
- 3M Company
- ABBABG Bag Inc.
- Aircraft Dynamics Corporation
- Alexander Publications
- Allied Powers, LLC
- Altec Industries
- Ameren
- American Safety Utility Corp
- Andax Industries, LLC
- Anixter Power Solutions
- Ariat International, Inc
- Atlas Devices LLC
- Bashlin Industries
- Bayco Products
- Benchmark FR Clothing
- Bierer Meters
- Bigfoot Construction Equipment Inc
- BMK Corporation
- Boot Barn
- Bridgeport Magnetics
- Briotix Health
- Brooks Brothers Trailers & Equipment
- Buckingham Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Bullard
- Bulwark
- Carhartt
- Cembre, Inc.
- Certified Safety Manufacturing, Inc.
- Chippewa Boots
- Cigna Healthcare
- Classic Connectors USA, LLC
- Columbus McKinnon
- ComEd
- Dillon Quality Plus
- DragonWear
- Dynamize
- EDM INTERNATIONAL INC
- Energocontract
- Estex Manufacturing
- Fallen Linemen Organization
- Farwest Line Specialties, LLC
- FB Timberline
- FB Titan
- Felling Trailers, Inc.
- First Power Group LLC
- Forbes Bros Timberline
- Glen Raven Technical Fabrics
- GoCanvas
- Golight, Inc.
- Good Rigging LLC
- Gresco Technology Solutions
- Guardian Manufacturing Co
- Hastings Fiberglass
- Haverfield Aviation
- Hercules Industries
- Hi-Line Utility Supply
- Hilti
- Hoffman Boots
- Hubbell Power Systems
- Huskie Tools LLC
- IFD Corp
- ILLUMAGEAR
- IML North America
- Impact Design LLC
- Incident Prevention Magazine
- Industrial Sunscreen
- J Harlen Company
- J.L. Matthews Co Inc.
- Jelco
- Justin FR Work
- Kansas City Board of Public Utilities
- KB Rustic Signs
- Kiewit Engineers Group Inc.
- Klein Tools
- Kunz Glove Company, Inc
- Lac-Mac Limited
- Lakeland Industries
- Lapco FR
- Lewis Manufacturing
- Lift-it Manufacturing
- LineLife Foundation
- Lowell Corporation
- Lug-All Corp
- MADI - Innovative Lineman Tools
- Magid
- Makita USA
- MCR Safety
- Midwest Energy Association
- Milwaukee Tool Corporation
- Mount Vernon FR
- Nasco Industries, Inc.
- National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
- National Sisterhood United for Journeymen Linemen
- Neilsen Clothing
- North American Wood Pole Council
- Novinium
- OEL Worldwide Industries
- Pacific Gas and Electric Company
- PAR ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS
- Paradigm
- PLASTIC TECHNIQUES
- Portland General Electric
- Power Consulting Associates LLC
- Powerlineman Magazine
- Preformed Line Products Company
- Princeton Tec
- PSS
- Rasco FR
- Raymond James
- Reserved
- Rhino Tool Company
- Ripley Tools
- SafeRingz
- Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.
- Salisbury by Honeywell
- Salt Lake Community College
- Samson Rope
- San Diego Gas & Electric
- Sherman + Reilly, Inc.
- Sherrill, Inc.
- Sicame Corp.
- Slingco America Inc.
- Smart Wires, Inc
- Snap-on Industrial
- SNC Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Sonetics Corporation
- Southern California Edison
- Speed Systems
- Stanley Infrastructure
- Straightpoint, Inc.
- Tallman Equipment
- TE Connectivity
- TenCate Protective Fabrics
- Terramac LLC
- The Power Gripz
- Three Phase Innovations
- T-Mobile USA, Inc.
- Twistarp
- Tyndale Co. Inc
- Ultimate Tool and Safety
- Utilco
- Utilities Employees Credit Union
- Utility Products
- Utility Solutions Inc
- Utility Structural Systems
- Voltgard a division of Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.
- W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- Wagner Smith Equipment Co.
- Walman Optical
- Warren Heim Corporation
Wellness Consultants
- Western Colorado Community College
- Westex
- White's Boots
- Wilderness Athlete
- Working Person's Store
- Workizer Work Products
- Youngstown Glove Company
