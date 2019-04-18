Line Trade in the Spotlight: Celebrating Linemen on April 18

April 18, 2019, is National Lineman Appreciation Day, but as every lineman knows, these workers should be celebrated and honored every day. Linemen bring light and power to our communities, sacrifice time away from their loved ones and work in the world's worst weather conditions.

To thank linemen for their hard work and dedication, power companies and communities nationwide provided an outpouring of support on social media. Here are some of our favorite posts that hit the feed for LinemenWorld, T&D World's Instagram page today. Email Amy Fischbach, Field Editor, with your photos and a description of how your companies are celebrating your linemen today. You can also tag us on social media @LinemenWorld.