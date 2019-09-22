Learn How to Conduct Safer Inspections with Augmented Reality

Safety is the first thought on a lineman’s’ mind when they start the day and the last thought as they finish their work. As such, it is paramount that the utility industry gives tools to linemen to improve their safety and work experience.

When wearable technologies are combined with the right software; a lineman’s safety can be increased while improving their productive and overall experience in the field. Burns & McDonnell has partnered with Manitoba Hydro International to deploy VisualSpection software on RealWear HMT devices.

At the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo Safety Conference, Zach Wassenberg will deliver a presentation on this topic from 3:15 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. His session will examine the positive impacts to safety this partnership has created, as well as, the improved productivity field users have experienced. Use cases from multiple utilities will be presented and discussed.

