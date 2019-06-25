LADWP Announces Year-Long Power Upgrade Project

The greater Bel Air area has experienced significant power reliability challenges. Demand for power has increased in four different neighborhoods, and circuits that feed those areas are operating at 120% over capacity. LADWP is now making improvements to the underground power infrastructure, which was installed in the 1930s, to improve power reliability.

For example, LADWP will be adding new circuits to existing underground electric infrastructure that services the communities. A total of four new underground circuits will be installed under Sunset Boulevard to house about 27,000 ft of new cable. These additional circuits will relieve demand off overloaded circuits.

The project will take place in two phases:

is located on Sunset Blvd and began June 18, 2019, and will be completed by summer 2020. Phase II is expected to begin in 2020.

LADWP worked closely with several agencies to develop a traffic mitigation plan. Construction began after UCLA was out of session, and working hours were reduced to avoid heavy commute times.

"When it comes to projects of this nature, there is never a convenient time for infrastructure updates," says Councilmember Paul Koretz of the Fifth District. "Although we recognize the inconvenience it may cause in the short term, the long-term benefits will serve the needs of our residents and families in the area.”

For more information, visit the Web site at http://www.ladwp.com/BelAir.