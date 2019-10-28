Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

Klein Tools Updates Tape Measure Line Design to Improve Durability

Klein Tools introduces five new Tough Blade Tape Measures to deliver more performance and durability on the job.

The five new tape measures from Klein Tools features: 

  • 13-ft standout of wide, tough and durable blade
  • Uncluttered, easy-to-read bold lines
  • Heavy-duty, tough, durable nylon-coating protects blade printing and delivers longer blade life
  • Retraction speed brake controls blade speed and protects fingers from touching blade
  • The impact-resistant housing is over-molded with a soft-touch finish for excellent grip and stands up to jobsite demands
  • Metal belt-clip securely holds tape measure to belts, pockets, or pouches
  • Integrated tether hole for use at height

The Magnetic Double-Hook Tape Measures (Cat. Nos. 9216, 9225, 9230). 

  • Measurement scale printed on front and back sides of the blade for versatility to address different types of measurements
  • Strong magnet on hook attaches to ferromagnetic objects such as steel studs, doors, panels, conduit, etc. for easy measuring
  • The double hook can secure tape to items such as studs, conduit, pipes, etc. on front or back side of the blade to measure with either measurement scale
  • Conduit Bending Table and 3-Phase Layout Guide printed on back-side of tape for convenience
  • Three lengths sold separately: 16-ft (Cat. No. 9216), 25-ft (Cat. No. 9125) and 30-ft (Cat. No. 9230).  

The 7.5-meter magnetic double hook tape measure (Cat. No. 9375)

  • Both metric and imperial scales on front and back

The 25-ft single-hook tape measure (Cat. No. 9125)

  • Single hook attaches easily to studs, conduit, pipes, etc.

“Klein’s updated tape measure line gives professionals the performance and durability they expect from the products they rely on every day,” says Sean O’Flaherty, director of product management at Klein Tools. “New blade design offers a competitive 13-foot standout on a wide, tough and durable blade that delivers a longer blade life than previous models.”

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.

