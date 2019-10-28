Klein Tools Updates Tape Measure Line Design to Improve Durability

The five new tape measures from Klein Tools features:

13-ft standout of wide, tough and durable blade

Uncluttered, easy-to-read bold lines

Heavy-duty, tough, durable nylon-coating protects blade printing and delivers longer blade life

Retraction speed brake controls blade speed and protects fingers from touching blade

The impact-resistant housing is over-molded with a soft-touch finish for excellent grip and stands up to jobsite demands

Metal belt-clip securely holds tape measure to belts, pockets, or pouches

Integrated tether hole for use at height

The Magnetic Double-Hook Tape Measures (Cat. Nos. 9216, 9225, 9230).

Measurement scale printed on front and back sides of the blade for versatility to address different types of measurements

Strong magnet on hook attaches to ferromagnetic objects such as steel studs, doors, panels, conduit, etc. for easy measuring

The double hook can secure tape to items such as studs, conduit, pipes, etc. on front or back side of the blade to measure with either measurement scale

Conduit Bending Table and 3-Phase Layout Guide printed on back-side of tape for convenience

Three lengths sold separately: 16-ft (Cat. No. 9216), 25-ft (Cat. No. 9125) and 30-ft (Cat. No. 9230).

The 7.5-meter magnetic double hook tape measure (Cat. No. 9375)

Both metric and imperial scales on front and back

The 25-ft single-hook tape measure (Cat. No. 9125)

Single hook attaches easily to studs, conduit, pipes, etc.

“Klein’s updated tape measure line gives professionals the performance and durability they expect from the products they rely on every day,” says Sean O’Flaherty, director of product management at Klein Tools. “New blade design offers a competitive 13-foot standout on a wide, tough and durable blade that delivers a longer blade life than previous models.”

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.