Skip navigation
Menu
ktb5.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Klein Tools Introduces Portable Power Bank

The new power station features a high-energy density lithium-ion battery and two AC outlets.

Klein Tools introduces a new 546 W hr Portable Power Station to give professionals a clean, quiet alternative to gas-filled generators. Its pure sine wave power supports on-site electronics, lights, fans, battery chargers and small battery-operated tools. Silent, emission-free and only 14 pounds, this lithium-ion power station doubles down on AC, USB-A and USB-C ports so that professionals have what they need wherever they need to plug in.

 “Professionals don’t always have access to power where they need it on the job,” says Aaron Holcomb, Product Manager at Klein Tools. “With clean, pure sine wave AC power, along with multiple USB ports, this lightweight, high-capacity station gives professionals the right kind of power to run their most-needed accessories.”

 Portable Power Station, 546 Wh (Cat. No. KTB5)

 

  • High-energy density lithium-ion battery
  • Large 546 W hr capacity
  • Two USB-A and two USB-C ports
  • Two AC outlets
  • Accessory mount for Klein Tools’ Wireless Jobsite Speaker and Tradesman Pro™ Work Light
  • Digital display with real-time telemetry for input, output and battery details
  • Collapsible rubberized carry handle to allow for stacking 

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products

TAGS: Tools and Technologies
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
203RN2-M12-logo.jpg
Heated Jacket Protects Linemen From Cold and Rainy Weather
Dec 04, 2019
JeffReliability.JPG
Entergy Louisiana to Construct and Upgrade Substations and Power Lines
Dec 04, 2019
GettyImages-1093336802.jpg
Winter Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands in the Northeast
Dec 04, 2019
27215863269_c19da0d088_k.jpg
NYPA Deploys Sensors to Improve Situational Awareness
Dec 04, 2019