Klein Tools Introduces Portable Power Bank

Klein Tools introduces a new 546 W hr Portable Power Station to give professionals a clean, quiet alternative to gas-filled generators. Its pure sine wave power supports on-site electronics, lights, fans, battery chargers and small battery-operated tools. Silent, emission-free and only 14 pounds, this lithium-ion power station doubles down on AC, USB-A and USB-C ports so that professionals have what they need wherever they need to plug in.
“Professionals don’t always have access to power where they need it on the job,” says Aaron Holcomb, Product Manager at Klein Tools. “With clean, pure sine wave AC power, along with multiple USB ports, this lightweight, high-capacity station gives professionals the right kind of power to run their most-needed accessories.”
- High-energy density lithium-ion battery
- Large 546 W hr capacity
- Two USB-A and two USB-C ports
- Two AC outlets
- Accessory mount for Klein Tools’ Wireless Jobsite Speaker and Tradesman Pro™ Work Light
- Digital display with real-time telemetry for input, output and battery details
- Collapsible rubberized carry handle to allow for stacking
For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products