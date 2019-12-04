Klein Tools Introduces Portable Power Bank

Klein Tools introduces a new 546 W hr Portable Power Station to give professionals a clean, quiet alternative to gas-filled generators. Its pure sine wave power supports on-site electronics, lights, fans, battery chargers and small battery-operated tools. Silent, emission-free and only 14 pounds, this lithium-ion power station doubles down on AC, USB-A and USB-C ports so that professionals have what they need wherever they need to plug in.

“Professionals don’t always have access to power where they need it on the job,” says Aaron Holcomb, Product Manager at Klein Tools. “With clean, pure sine wave AC power, along with multiple USB ports, this lightweight, high-capacity station gives professionals the right kind of power to run their most-needed accessories.”

Portable Power Station, 546 Wh (Cat. No. KTB5)