Electric Utility Operations

Klein Tools Designs Duffel Bag For Linemen

Klein Tools launched a new duffel bag designed especially for linemen. The bag, which is bright orange for easy visibility, features water-resistant vinyl to protect against the elements.

It also has drain holes to help minimize water build-up and mesh strips to keep the bag aerated. That way, even if a lineman works in severe weather, he or she can keep clothing and equipment dry. 

The web straps extend around the bag for extra support, and the handles are large enough to carry the bag like a backpack. The bag is made in the United States. For more information and to see more new products, visit the Web site

 

 

