Kenworth To Feature Three Utility and Construction Trucks at ICUEE

Three Kenworth trucks – a Kenworth T880, T440 and T370 – will be featured in the Kenworth Truck Co. booth (No. N2057) at the International Construction and Utility Exposition (ICUEE) October 1-3 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kenworth T880 with an Altec Effer 505 Knuckle Boom Crane features the PACCAR MX-13 engine, rated at 510 hp and 1,850 ft-lb of torque. The T880 is equipped with an Allison 4700 RDS 7-speed automatic transmission.

The Kenworth T440 is equipped with a TRUVAC by Vactor MFG Inc., HXX vacuum tank. The truck is specified with a PACCAR PX-9 engine rated at 370 hp and 1,250 ft-lb of torque, and an Allison 3000 RDS 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Kenworth T370, which features an end dump configuration, is equipped with a PACCAR PX-9 engine rated at 330 hp and 1,000 ft-lb of torque, Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated transmission and the proprietary PACCAR 20K front axle.