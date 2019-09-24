Skip navigation
Menu
48788207253_b4f266ccc2_k.jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Kenworth To Feature Three Utility and Construction Trucks at ICUEE

Kenworth will be showcasing its T880, T440 and T370 models at ICUEE this October in Louisville, Kentucky.

Three Kenworth trucks  a Kenworth T880, T440 and T370  will be featured in the Kenworth Truck Co. booth (No. N2057) at the International Construction and Utility Exposition (ICUEE) October 1-3 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kenworth T880 with an Altec Effer 505 Knuckle Boom Crane features the PACCAR MX-13 engine, rated at 510 hp and 1,850 ft-lb of torque. The T880 is equipped with an Allison 4700 RDS 7-speed automatic transmission.

The Kenworth T440 is equipped with a TRUVAC by Vactor MFG Inc., HXX vacuum tank. The truck is specified with a PACCAR PX-9 engine rated at 370 hp and 1,250 ft-lb of torque, and an Allison 3000 RDS 6-speed automatic transmission.

 The Kenworth T370, which features an end dump configuration, is equipped with a PACCAR PX-9 engine rated at 330 hp and 1,000 ft-lb of torque, Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated transmission and the proprietary PACCAR 20K front axle.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
DICA-hero_shot-11.19.13.jpg
DICA to Show New Cribbing and Pad Products at ICUEE 2019
Sep 24, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-09-24 at 10.35.01 AM.png
Install Fiber-Optic Cable on Hard-to-Access Power Lines With SkyWrap
Sep 24, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-09-22 at 1.14.22 PM.png
Learn How to Conduct Safer Inspections with Augmented Reality
Sep 22, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-09-22 at 12.41.11 PM.png
Call for Judges for 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo
Sep 22, 2019