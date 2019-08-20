Skip navigation
48585940077_3963467ca1_k.jpg Kenworth
Electric Utility Operations

Kenworth Expands Online Body Builder Academy Video Library

New instructional videos are now available on Kenworth's YouTube channel.

Kenworth has expanded its online Body Builder Academy video library for its Kenworth T880 with four new videos now available on the Kenworth Truck Co. YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/KenworthTruckCo).

The new additions to the Kenworth Body Builder Academy focus on remote PTO features and functionality overview, remote throttle and hardwired PTO controls, remote presets and interlocks, and programming remote PTO features.

The instructional Kenworth Body Builder Academy videos also offer six other videos focused on connectivity with Kenworth chassis systems, PTO functions, integration of electronics between body and truck, and optimization of the driver interface for body functions through switches and dash messaging.

The videos are also available on the Kenworth Essentials App, which can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets from the Apple Store or Google Play Store by searching on “Kenworth”.

“Kenworth continues to produce more videos to assist bodybuilders in their equipment integration with the Kenworth T880’s electronic and chassis systems, and PTO functions. These videos are an excellent resource that are can be quickly accessed by bodybuilders during that process,” says Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

