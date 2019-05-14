Menu
Screen Shot 2019-05-14 at 11.29.07 AM.png
Electric Utility Operations

Jelco Offers Full Line of Arc-Flash Compliant Fall Protection Devices

Harnesses and lanyards are adjustable for a comfortable fit for workers.

Jelco has a complete line of arc-flash compliant harnesses, lanyards and SRLs to meet the needs of transmission, distribution, substation and generation.

User feedback was integral in designing the company's product line to provide maximum comfort while meeting the most stringent standards and being user-friendly. Jelco's harnesses are designed to give adjustability to ensure a proper fit for the worker.

Harnesses and lanyards are available in any configuration users need for their specific work applications. Email the company at [email protected], call 800-361-4583 or visit the Web site at www.jelco.ca for more information. 

To see the company's line of fall protection equipment, visit Jelco's booth at ESMO 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Register for the event by visiting the Web site

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
fe-tree-trimming-5.jpg
Jersey Central Power & Light Invests $97 Million to Harden System
May 14, 2019
edison-head.png
EEI Announces Finalists for 2019 Edison Award
May 07, 2019
Screen Shot 2019-05-07 at 11.05.55 AM.png
WAPA to Build New Transmission Line in Colorado
May 07, 2019
Phillystran Puetro Rico.JPG
Pulling Line Speeds Up Transmission Line Installation in Puerto Rico
May 07, 2019