Menu
LinemanMuseumPromoPic International Lineman's Museum
Electric Utility Operations

International Lineman's Museum Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

Since 2006, the International Lineman's Museum has inducted members into the Hall of Fame for making notable contributions to the line trade. For 2018, the following inductees will be honored at the American Public Power Association (APPA) Public Lineworker's Rodeo banquet on March 30, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 

  • Alan Katz
  • Ed Kearney
  • Jon Beasley
  • Jody Shea
  • J.D. Thompson

According to the Lineman's Museum, each of these five linemen is a hero and leader and deseving of being recognized. For example, J.D. Thompson is being honored for saving the life of his coworker who was electrocuted while working on a pole in 1967. A photographer captured the moment, and his photo, titled "Kiss of Life," won a Pulitzer Prize for spot photography. To see a photo gallery of J.D. Thompson visiting the museum for the first time, visit the Web site for the Shelby, North Carolina-based international Lineman's Museum. You can also follow the museum's Instagram page, which is dedicated to preserving the history of the line trade and the electric utility industry. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NVEnergyPromo2
Freeze Frame: Linemen Brave Winter Weather
Feb 15, 2019
KleinTools
Tools Increase All-Day Cutting and Crimping Capabilities for Line Crews
Feb 13, 2019
PSGHarness
Two New Harnesses Offer Fall Protection
Feb 13, 2019
ATCVeg
ATC Awards Funds to Communities for Planting Projects
Feb 08, 2019