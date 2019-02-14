International Lineman's Museum Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

Since 2006, the International Lineman's Museum has inducted members into the Hall of Fame for making notable contributions to the line trade. For 2018, the following inductees will be honored at the American Public Power Association (APPA) Public Lineworker's Rodeo banquet on March 30, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Alan Katz

Ed Kearney

Jon Beasley

Jody Shea

J.D. Thompson

According to the Lineman's Museum, each of these five linemen is a hero and leader and deseving of being recognized. For example, J.D. Thompson is being honored for saving the life of his coworker who was electrocuted while working on a pole in 1967. A photographer captured the moment, and his photo, titled "Kiss of Life," won a Pulitzer Prize for spot photography. To see a photo gallery of J.D. Thompson visiting the museum for the first time, visit the Web site for the Shelby, North Carolina-based international Lineman's Museum. You can also follow the museum's Instagram page, which is dedicated to preserving the history of the line trade and the electric utility industry.