Insulated Battery Tool_In Use Overhead_2019 (1).jpg
Electric Utility Operations

Insulated Line of Cutters and Crimpers Protects Against Electric Shock

Greenlee introduces a new line of battery-powered hydraulic tools with a patent-pending design.

The new Greenlee Gator Insulated line of battery-powered hydraulic cutting and crimping tools offer a patent-pending design to help protect operators from electric shock up to 1,000 V.

The tri-insulator barrier impedes voltage from discharging between the tool head and tool body. The new Greenlee Gator Orange Line is fully type tested and certified by VDE to IEC 62841-1, and every single tool undergoes dielectric testing to 10,000V as part of the company's production process to assure voltage protection up to 1,000V.  

Working on or near live parts in low-voltage areas up to 1,000V is often part of everyday work in certain sectors. Until now, such tasks have required the use of insulated manual hand tools. In tight or precision workspaces, exerting the force needed to operate insulated manual hand tools has posed a safety risk all its own. The new Greenlee Gator Orange Line offers battery-powered cutting and crimping that can significantly reduce operator exertion, improving precision and safety in these hazardous work conditions. 

For more information, visit the company at ICUEE booth 3328 or Greenlee.com.

