Hydraulic Puller-Tensioner Limits Downtime, Improves Productivity

At ESMO 2019 in Columbus, Ohio, Condux Tesmec exhibited its new equipment on the show floor. For example, its line of puller-tensioners is designed to improve productivity and efficiency while limiting downtime and improving job-site safety.

The hydraulic puller-tensioners offer features like negative self-acting hydraulic brakes, integrated hydraulic dynamometers, hydraulic cooling systems and advanced user controls. For example, the PT1250 Hydraulic Puller-Tensioner offers 11,240 lbf (50 kN) of pulling or tensioning capacity and is designed for stringing one rope or one conductor.

The bull-wheel grooves on the PT1250 are made from high-resistance, interchangeable nylon sectors. The PT1250 features a new digital interface with automatic power management and full safety controls. It has a lockable soundproof cover, a new digital user interface, a radio remote control and a hydraulic rope clamp.

