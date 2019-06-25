Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Hydraulic Puller-Tensioner Limits Downtime, Improves Productivity

Condux Tesmec's line of puller-tensioners help workers to improve their efficiency on the job site.

At ESMO 2019 in Columbus, Ohio, Condux Tesmec exhibited its new equipment on the show floor. For example, its line of puller-tensioners is designed to improve productivity and efficiency while limiting downtime and improving job-site safety. 

The hydraulic puller-tensioners offer features like negative self-acting hydraulic brakes, integrated hydraulic dynamometers, hydraulic cooling systems and advanced user controls. For example, the PT1250 Hydraulic Puller-Tensioner offers 11,240 lbf (50 kN) of pulling or tensioning capacity and is designed for stringing one rope or one conductor.

The bull-wheel grooves on the PT1250 are made from high-resistance, interchangeable nylon sectors. The PT1250 features a new digital interface with automatic power management and full safety controls. It has a lockable soundproof cover, a new digital user interface, a radio remote control and a hydraulic rope clamp. 

