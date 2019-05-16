Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Hubbell Power Systems and BURNDY Create an Integrated Sales Force

Hubbell Power Systems Electric Utility Sales and BURNDY Electric Utility Sales combine to create Hubbell Utility Solutions to offer additional resources for better coverage across the United States.

Hubbell Power Systems Electric Utility Sales (HPS) and BURNDY Electric Utility Sales have joined forces to create Hubbell Utility Solutions – a fully integrated, Hubbell sales force for the electric utility market. Beginning July 1, the combined sales organization will offer the largest T&D portfolio in the utility industry. The integration also provides additional resources for better coverage across United States, improving the customer experience.

“Our focus is on shaping the future of our industry and keeping our customers first,” says Brian Serati, vice president, U.S. Electric Utility Sales. “We want to be the supplier of choice by helping our customers build, maintain and modernize their utility infrastructure so they can face the future with confidence.”

Both Hubbell Power Systems and Burndy LLC are subsidiaries of the Hubbell enterprise. By combining the sales organizations, they are capitalizing on the strength of the Hubbell enterprise to be the supplier of choice for this vertical. It will enable them to provide an increase in sales support and a streamlined experienced for customers, offering comprehensive solutions that adapt to their business needs.

Benefits customers can expect from the Hubbell Utility Solutions team include:

  • Expanded utility portfolio
  • Increased field presence
  • Single point of contact
  • Enhanced field-based application knowledge

