Electric Utility Operations

High-Voltage Glove Protectors Improve Linemen's Safety

Visit Booth #216 to try on the new glove protectors from Hi-Line Utility Supply at the International Lineman's Expo.

The Hi-Grip Xtreme arc-rated and cut-resistant dielectric glove protectors allow linemen to improve both safety and their grip. They are available in 12-in. and 14-in.

The new features for Fall 2019 are:    

  • Arc Rated to ASTM F2675 / F2675M-19 standards: Up to 28 cal/cm²
  • ANSI cut-resistance Level 2 (entire glove)
  • Upgraded and improved thumb design, for even greater dexterity
  • Secure straps upgraded to reinforced leather for enhanced durability
  • New mitten-style available
  • New half sizes available in 14-in. standard protectors

 Features:

  • Full, silicone grip palm provides control, while enhancing productivity
  • Xtreme design rigorously field-tested for durability
  • Durable seams, Kevlar stitching for max strength
  • Ergonomic round, curved fingers offer best fit and flexibility
  • Silicone palm featuring Kevlar underlay
  • Wear guard on top of hand for extra protection
  • 5-in. all leather cuff, no vinyl
  • Improved thumb fit increases dexterity
  • Available in a variety of whole and half sizes (varies by style)

 

 

 

