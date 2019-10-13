High-Voltage Glove Protectors Improve Linemen's Safety

The Hi-Grip Xtreme arc-rated and cut-resistant dielectric glove protectors allow linemen to improve both safety and their grip. They are available in 12-in. and 14-in.
The new features for Fall 2019 are:
- Arc Rated to ASTM F2675 / F2675M-19 standards: Up to 28 cal/cm²
- ANSI cut-resistance Level 2 (entire glove)
- Upgraded and improved thumb design, for even greater dexterity
- Secure straps upgraded to reinforced leather for enhanced durability
- New mitten-style available
- New half sizes available in 14-in. standard protectors
Features:
- Full, silicone grip palm provides control, while enhancing productivity
- Xtreme design rigorously field-tested for durability
- Durable seams, Kevlar stitching for max strength
- Ergonomic round, curved fingers offer best fit and flexibility
- Silicone palm featuring Kevlar underlay
- Wear guard on top of hand for extra protection
- 5-in. all leather cuff, no vinyl
- Improved thumb fit increases dexterity
- Available in a variety of whole and half sizes (varies by style)
