High-Voltage Glove Protectors Improve Linemen's Safety

The Hi-Grip Xtreme arc-rated and cut-resistant dielectric glove protectors allow linemen to improve both safety and their grip. They are available in 12-in. and 14-in.

The new features for Fall 2019 are:

Arc Rated to ASTM F2675 / F2675M-19 standards: Up to 28 cal/cm²

ANSI cut-resistance Level 2 (entire glove)

Upgraded and improved thumb design, for even greater dexterity

Secure straps upgraded to reinforced leather for enhanced durability

New mitten-style available

New half sizes available in 14-in. standard protectors

Features: