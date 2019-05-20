High-Voltage Cable Project to Connect Two Norwegian Offshore Platforms

Equinor has selected NKT as the turnkey supplier for the high-voltage cable project connecting the oil and gas platforms Gina Krog and Johan Sverdrup 2 in the North Sea. The order has a value of about EUR 29m in market prices (approx. EUR 25m in std. metal prices) and comprises supply and installation of 62 km of a 132 kV AC XLPE high-voltage power cable solution. Connecting the platforms allows Equinor to power Gina Krog from shore by leveraging the already planned power link connecting Johan Sverdrup 2 to the onshore power grid, currently under development by NKT.

"I am very pleased that we continue the close collaboration with Equinor to support their focus on reducing the environmental impact of the oil and gas production with power from shore cable connections," says Andreas Berthou, NKT executive vice president and head of HV Solutions. "By connecting the two platforms, we confirm our strong market position as a reliable turnkey provider of high-quality cable systems in the oil and gas segment supporting the growing industry focus on reducing its CO2 emissions. Here, we have a key differentiator in our ability to provide the most energy efficient offshore installation driven by the capabilities of our cable laying vessel NKT Victoria."

NKT has extensive experience in providing power from shore solutions to the oil and gas industry and is currently executing on the power cable link connecting Johan Sverdrup 2 to shore.



Recently, the collaboration resulted in the successful completion of the power from shore connections for the platforms Johan Sverdrup 1 and Martin Linge. Combined, these connections will help save more than 800,000 tonnes CO2 annually when the platforms are fully in operation.