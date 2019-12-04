Skip navigation
Electric Utility Operations

Heated Jacket Protects Linemen From Cold and Rainy Weather

The rain shell is designed to stand up to the harshest rain conditions on and off the job site.

The MILWAUKEE M12 Heated AXIS Layering System with HYDROBREAK Rain Shells are designed to protect users from the cold and rainy weather elements. Powered by M12 REDLITHIUM Battery Technology, the AXIS heated jacket uses carbon fiber heating elements to create and distribute heat to the chest, back and shoulders.

A one-touch LED controller heats up the jacket to three heat settings, creating a comfortable temperature for any environment or weather. The heated jacket has a new Quick-Heat function that allows you to feel heat three times faster than our previous jackets and market competitors.

These jackets are built strong to last long with new AXIS Ripstop Polyester, providing a lightweight, compressible design that can be used as an inner layer or mid-layer jacket and protects you from wind and water resistance to survive the elements. The HYDROBREAK Rain Shell combats against rain and snow conditions. The 2.5 layer rain shell is designed with ripstop polyester for tear and abrasion resistance and a polyurethane laminate to keep users dry all day. Available in gray with sizes ranging from small to 3XL, this kit comes with the M12 battery powered heated jacket and HYDROBREAK rain shell, one M12 REDLITHIUM CP2.0 battery, and an M12 compact charger and power source.

