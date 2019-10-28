Skip navigation
Menu
203RN_C.png Milwaukee Tool
Electric Utility Operations

Heated Gear Keeps Linemen Warm in Severe Weather

The heated jacket uses carbon fiber heating elements to create and distribute heat to the chest, back and shoulders.

The MILWAUKEE M12 Heated AXIS Layering System with HYDROBREAK Rain Shells are designed to protect users from the cold and rainy weather elements. Powered by M12 REDLITHIUM Battery Technology, the AXIS heated jacket uses carbon fiber heating elements to create and distribute heat to the chest, back and shoulders.

A one-touch LED controller heats up the jacket to three heat settings, creating a comfortable temperature for any environment or weather. The heated jacket has a new Quick-Heat function that allows you to feel heat three times faster than our previous jackets and market competitors. These jackets are built strong to last long with new AXIS Ripstop Polyester providing a lightweight, compressible design that can be used as an inner layer or mid-layer jacket and protects users from wind and water resistance to survive the elements.

The HYDROBREAK Rain Shell combats against rain and snow conditions. The 2.5 layer rain shell is designed with ripstop polyester for tear and abrasion resistance and a polyurethane laminate to keep you dry all day. Available in gray with sizes ranging from small to 3XL, this kit comes with the M12 battery powered heated jacket and HYDROBREAK rain shell, one M12 REDLITHIUM CP2.0 battery, and an M12 compact charger and power source.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
9125-9375-tape-measures-family-1_crop.jpg
Klein Tools Updates Tape Measure Line Design to Improve Durability
Oct 28, 2019
IMG_1449.JPG
Rodeo Safety Conference: Focus on Safety and Not Just Speed
Oct 28, 2019
Image (3).png
Tool Chest Drawing Raises Funds for Lineman's Scholarship
Oct 27, 2019
DSC_0572.JPG
Congrats to the 2019 Lineman's Rodeo Champions
Oct 27, 2019