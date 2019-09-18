Skip navigation
Guardian HTL HLL.png
Electric Utility Operations

Guardian Launches Horizontal Lifeline for Fall Protection

The new horizontal lifeline for use in fall protection systems can accommodate two workers in fall arrest at 30-, 60- and 100-ft lengths.

Guardian Fall Protection, a Pure Safety Group (PSG) brand, has unveiled its new HTL Horizontal Lifeline (HLL) for use in fall protection systems. The horizontal anchorage accommodates two workers in fall arrest at 30-, 60- and 100-ft lengths.

The HLL is ultra-lightweight and extremely durable.  Due to the double-braided polyester rope functioning as the shock absorber, no inline shock absorber is required. Its built-in, inline tension swivel prevents tangling and keeps the HLL in an optimal position. It features nylon thimbles that protect the rope against wear and prevents loops. The HTL’s lower dynamic sag provides exceptional fall clearances.

The HTL kit includes the rope, tensioner to tighten and secure the lifeline, two O-rings for easy connection and smooth movement along the rope, two double-locking carabiners, two 6-ft cross arm straps and a convenient carrying and storage bag.

The capacity of the Guardian HTL HLL is 130 to 310 pounds per worker. This product meets OSHA 1926 Subpart M and OSHA 1910 requirements and is assembled in the United States. 

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com.

TAGS: Safety and Training
