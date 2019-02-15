Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Freeze Frame: Linemen Brave Winter Weather

Ice, snow and sleet don't stand in the way of linemen restoring power. When the lights go out, power companies call upon their field crews to work in bitterly cold temperatures--often in the middle of the night--to get the power back on for their customers once again. 

To thank their linemen for their hard work, dedication and commitment, energy companies are posting photos of their line crews on Instagram. Since T&D World launched its new Instagram page, LinemenWorld, two weeks ago, several great photos of linemen restoring power have popped up in our feed. These images showcase the spirit of working in the line trade in the wintertime. Follow us to see more photos of linemen in action on Instagram

