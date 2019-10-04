Skip navigation
Forged Wire Crimper Combines Durability, Strength and Functionality

Klein Tools, one of the 2019 International Lineman's Rodeo exhibitors, just introduced a new tool with cutting and crimping capabilities.

Klein Tools introduces the Forged Wire Crimper with Stripper/Cutter, combining the most commonly used wire stripping sizes with a dedicated crimper and two cutters into one convenient tool. The 2005N is manufactured from Klein Tools’ U.S.-made proprietary steel to provide tradespeople with maximum durability.

Forged Crimper with Stripper/Cutter (Cat. No. 2005N)

  • Multipurpose tool for added functionality on the job:
    • Includes a dedicated crimper with a wire stripper and two cutters
    • Strips 10-18 AWG stranded wire
    • Crimps 10-22 AWG insulated and non-insulated terminals and connectors
  • Specially hardened wire cutter in the nose
  • Shear cutter below the rivet cuts copper wire
  • Manufactured from forged steel for increased durability
  • Textured grips for enhanced dexterity and integrated hang holes

 “Durability is a Klein Tools family tradition lasting over 160 years,” says Tyler Winthers, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “Our heritage, best represented by high-quality, innovative products, runs true with the new Forged Crimper with Stripper/Cutter, which is manufactured from Klein’s proprietary steel blend right here in the United States. Its added durability and functionality are sure to make it a quick favorite among all professional electricians.”

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.

