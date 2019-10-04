Forged Wire Crimper Combines Durability, Strength and Functionality

Klein Tools introduces the Forged Wire Crimper with Stripper/Cutter, combining the most commonly used wire stripping sizes with a dedicated crimper and two cutters into one convenient tool. The 2005N is manufactured from Klein Tools’ U.S.-made proprietary steel to provide tradespeople with maximum durability.

Forged Crimper with Stripper/Cutter (Cat. No. 2005N)

Multipurpose tool for added functionality on the job: Includes a dedicated crimper with a wire stripper and two cutters Strips 10-18 AWG stranded wire Crimps 10-22 AWG insulated and non-insulated terminals and connectors

Specially hardened wire cutter in the nose

Shear cutter below the rivet cuts copper wire

Manufactured from forged steel for increased durability

Textured grips for enhanced dexterity and integrated hang holes

“Durability is a Klein Tools family tradition lasting over 160 years,” says Tyler Winthers, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “Our heritage, best represented by high-quality, innovative products, runs true with the new Forged Crimper with Stripper/Cutter, which is manufactured from Klein’s proprietary steel blend right here in the United States. Its added durability and functionality are sure to make it a quick favorite among all professional electricians.”

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products or search for #NewKleins on social media.