Electric Utility Operations

Flashback Friday: History of the Line Trade

LineHistoryGallery7.png
The line trade has experienced its share of changes over the decades, but one thing has stayed constant--the spirit of teamwork and dedication. The International Lineman's Museum in Shelby, North Carolina, honors the rich history of the line trade by posting historical photos of linemen at work on its Instagram page.  

The following photo gallery showcases a few of these black-and-white photos, which show the linemen of yesteryear hard at work to build America. Do you have some old photos of linemen? If so, post them to Instagram and tag @LinemenWorld, T&D World's Instagram page and the International Lineman's Museum

