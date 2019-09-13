Felling Trailer Wins National Construction Product Award

Equipment Today, an equipment magazine serving commercial construction contractors, has selected Felling’s FT-12 EZ-T EZ-Tilt trailer as one of the favored new construction products of 2019.

The editorial teams from Equipment Today and ForConstructionPros.com compiled product inquiries and web page views from new products featured in Equipment Today over a 12-month period from May 2018 to April 2019. Winning products represent the leading edge of innovation, quality, efficiency, and productivity in the construction equipment field today.

Felling’s FT-12 EZ-T features EZ Tilt Technology which allows for ground-level loading with its rotating torsion suspension, providing a 5-degree load angle. This low load angle gives the operator the ability to load the hard to load floor sweepers and has the capacity to haul a skid steer. Flexibility, with the electric/hydraulic lift system, the power-up and down gives the operator the ability to load and deliver two scissor lifts at a time. These features provide the operator's versatility to load a variety of equipment safely and quickly, helping them to get on their way quickly and safely.

"The products recognized by the annual Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their construction projects," says Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor. "The high level of interest they generated from Equipment Today readers and visitors to ForConstructionPros.com demonstrates that these are products contractors feel are capable of improving performance, efficiency, and productivity on their job sites."

Additional information on the award recipients can be found in the September issue of Equipment Today and on ForConstructionPros.com.