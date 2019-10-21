Family Fun at the 2019 Lineman's Expo

Before they participated in the International Lineman's Rodeo, the competitors brought their families to the International Lineman's Expo.

For the last 36 years, linemen have had the opportunity to showcase their skills at the International Lineman's Rodeo. Over the years, it has grown into a family-friendly event, with families enjoying a week-long vacation in Kansas City as their linemen prepare for the competition.

Oftentimes, the linemen bring their families to the Expo to enter drawings, pick up booth prizes, network with other families and see new products. Here are some of the families we spotted on the show floor. If you captured a great photo of your family from Rodeo Week, email it to Field Editor Amy Fischbach.