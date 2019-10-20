Skip navigation
Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Exploring the 2019 Lineman's Expo

2019Expo2.JPG
Start Slideshow
Linemen and their families could discover the latest tools and technologies for the line trade at the International Lineman's Expo.

Journeymen and apprentice linemen and their families lined up outside the exhibit hall well before the clock struck noon to get a glimpse of the latest products and technologies at the 2019 Lineman's Expo. As soon as the doors opened to the exhibit hall, they had the opportunity to explore the biggest International Lineman's Expo in its history. The event experienced a record year with 171 exhibitors, 29 new exhibitors and 26,600 square ft of exhibit space, according to Sam Posa, sales manager for Informa.  

This photo gallery shows the 2019 attendees visiting exhibitor booths, trying out new products and learning about new technologies. In turn, the exhibitors were able to meet with the users of their products face to face, learn about ways to modify and improve their tools and technologies and identify the challenges and needs of the line trade so they can develop new solutions. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Tools and Technologies
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IMG-5682.JPG
Opening Day at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo
Oct 18, 2019
P1000150.JPG
2019 Lineman's Rodeo: Experience the Action
Oct 21, 2019
P1000163.JPG
Congratulations to the Winners of the 2019 Lineman's Rodeo
Oct 21, 2019
P1000345.JPG
2019 Lineman's Rodeo Roundup
Oct 21, 2019