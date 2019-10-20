Exploring the 2019 Lineman's Expo

Journeymen and apprentice linemen and their families lined up outside the exhibit hall well before the clock struck noon to get a glimpse of the latest products and technologies at the 2019 Lineman's Expo. As soon as the doors opened to the exhibit hall, they had the opportunity to explore the biggest International Lineman's Expo in its history. The event experienced a record year with 171 exhibitors, 29 new exhibitors and 26,600 square ft of exhibit space, according to Sam Posa, sales manager for Informa.

This photo gallery shows the 2019 attendees visiting exhibitor booths, trying out new products and learning about new technologies. In turn, the exhibitors were able to meet with the users of their products face to face, learn about ways to modify and improve their tools and technologies and identify the challenges and needs of the line trade so they can develop new solutions.