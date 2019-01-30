Excellence in Storm Restoration: 25 FPL Lineworkers Go Above the Call of Duty

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), Florida’s largest energy provider, serving more than 5 million customer accounts, is no stranger to responding to natural disasters. Hurricanes and severe weather are commonplace in its service area. As a result, the seasoned energy company is often called upon to help others in the industry following major events.

Just last year, FPL lineworkers and support staff provided mutual assistance for four restorations – Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael, and the Camp Fire – allowing the company to share their storm response knowledge with other energy companies and provide light and hope to communities throughout the country.

A select few of FPL’s restoration workforce went above the call of duty. Twenty-five of the company’s lineworkers volunteered for all four of those mutual assistance efforts, spending almost half the year away from their families and friends.

“Volunteering in even one restoration event means being away from friends and family for an extended period of time, yet 25 of our lineworkers volunteered for all four mutual assistance events to help others in need," said Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Manny Miranda.

For some of those lineworkers, it’s more than just a job – it’s part of who they are.

“The opportunity to help the people who are in need is so gratifying,” says Steven Neville, senior lineworker for Florida Power and Light Company.

The company added that it is always happy to return the favor to those that have assisted them after major storms.