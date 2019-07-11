Esri Launches New Interactive App to Track Hurricanes

When storms are on the horizon, electric utilities can leverage tools and technology to better predict the impact of the weather and prepare for their response. For example, Esri has released a new interactive app for tracking hurricanes and their impacts on communities.

With Hurricane Barry projected to make landfall in the Gulf Coast this weekend, Esiri says the app will show the forecast path of the hurricane. The app, which uses data from NOAA and demographics from the American Community Survey, also shows detailed data about projected wind speed and precipitation impacts.

Within the app, a user can click any of the forecast position points for the storm to get an overview of the storm’s intensity. By clicking on any area within the United States, it is possible to see local impacts on the population including precipitation, wind gusts and statistics about vulnerable populations in the storm’s path.